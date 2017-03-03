Former wrestling coach arrested, accused of raping a child

A former wrestling coach has been arrested in Cobb County after being accused of raping a child in Pennsylvania.

Ron Gorman is accused of sexually abusing a now 20-year-old victim when the victim was between the ages of 10 and 15. The victim is a former student athlete coached by Gorman when he was a wrestling coach in Pennsylvania, according to a police report obtained by CBS46 from a Pennsylvania state trooper.

As a result of the allegations and an investigation by Pennsylvania authorities, Gorman has been charged with "numerous counts of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and corruption of minors," according to the report.

Gorman was taken into custody by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

