No injuries after fire rips through Gwinnett County home

A Gwinnett County home is a complete loss after fire ripped through the structure early Saturday morning.

The blaze started around 2:15 a.m. at the home on the 1800 block of Nichols Landing Way in Dacula.

Two adults and four children were inside at the time of the fire. They were able to escape unharmed.

Crews tell CBS46 News that the fire started in the attic but the exact cause has yet to be determined.

The heat from the fire melted the vinyl siding on two neighboring homes.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

