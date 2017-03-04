Family returns to find their home destroyed by fire

Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter will head to court Monday as he fights against a four-month ethics probe after calling state representative John Lewis a "racist pig" in a tweet earlier this year.More >
Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter will head to court Monday as he fights against a four-month ethics probe after calling state representative John Lewis a "racist pig" in a tweet earlier this year.More >
Police are searching for six suspects after a Sprint kiosk was robbed at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County.More >
Police are searching for six suspects after a Sprint kiosk was robbed at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County.More >
A truck has overturned on Jimmy Carter Boulevard at the intersection with Lawrenceville Highway in Gwinnett County.More >
A truck has overturned on Jimmy Carter Boulevard at the intersection with Lawrenceville Highway in Gwinnett County.More >
The Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia accused of having an improper relationship with a female student has posted bond.More >
The Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia accused of having an improper relationship with a female student has posted bond.More >
Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
Officials say an Atlanta high school student has died in a small plane crash in Puerto Rico on Saturday.More >
Officials say an Atlanta high school student has died in a small plane crash in Puerto Rico on Saturday.More >
There are signs in DeKalb County that have a bold message encouraging people to slow down.More >
There are signs in DeKalb County that have a bold message encouraging people to slow down.More >
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
The Lewis Country Store in Tennessee has gained attention again for a controversial sign they recently displayed.More >
The Lewis Country Store in Tennessee has gained attention again for a controversial sign they recently displayed.More >