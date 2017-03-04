Family returns to find their home destroyed by fire

A most unwelcome sight for a family of five as they returned home to find their home destroyed by fire.

The blaze began around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon at the home on the 500 block of Dunagan Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing flames and smoke shooting from the structure. When firefighters arrived on scene they saw heavy flames and smoke billowing out of the back of the home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control but the home sustained extensive damage to the basement and exterior wall. As crews were battling the blaze, the family returned home.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

No injuries were reported.

