Man charged with murder in death of Woodstock woman

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of a Woodstock woman on Friday.

Michael Russell, 41, is charged with malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and false imprisonment in the death of 32 year-old Christy Waller.

Waller's body was found inside her home at the Alta Ridgewalk Apartments on Elena Way in Woodstock around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Police say Russell and Waller were dating and the murder was a result of a domestic-related incident.

Russell is currently lodged in the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center where he awaits a court date.

