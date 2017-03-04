Driver swerves at officer, mouths "help me" to alert him of kidnapping, armed robbery

Police have an armed robbery, kidnapping and carjacking suspect in custody after a wild ride through the streets of Atlanta on Tuesday.

According to police, a woman and her husband were sitting inside their vehicle when a man, identified as Jeremy Summers, jumped in the backseat and ordered them to drive him to a MARTA train station also demanding cash and their cell phones.

As the woman was driving, she saw an officer approaching in his police cruiser and proceeded to swerve at him to get his attention. As the officer was passing, he read the woman's lips who was silently saying to him, "help me".

The woman then stopped the vehicle and her and her husband ran out towards the officer. Summers then jumped out of the backseat and into the driver's seat and took off.

A chase ensued and Summers eventually crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Venetian and Campbellton roads in southwest Atlanta. Police took Summers into custody and he has been charged with several counts of kidnapping, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle and aggravated assault. He is also charged with several firearms charges.

Officers also found a loaded 9 millimeter pistol, over $1,000 in cash and several other items that were reported stolen on Summers at the time of the arrest.

The driver of the vehicle that Summers struck at the intersection sustained minor injuries.

