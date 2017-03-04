Murder suspect mistakenly released apprehended in Lithonia

A man on trial for murder who was mistakenly released from an Illinois prison is back in custody after being arrested at an apartment complex in Lithonia on Friday.

Garrett Glover was being held in the Cook County Jail on murder and armed robbery charges before being transferred to an Illinois Department of Corrections facility on February 24.

A Cook County Sheriff's Office statement Saturday says authorities found Glover at the apartment of a relative's girlfriend.

The 29-year-old is awaiting trial in the shooting of 25-year-old Larry Porter. The sheriff's office says he'll be extradited to Cook County to face additional charges of escape.

