Dunwoody Police inundated with calls after several unaware of building demolition

The Dunwoody Police Department posted on Facebook that they received several calls after concerned residents were unaware of a building implosion that took place early Saturday morning.

The department says it received calls from confused residents claiming to have heard a large explosion around 7:30 a.m. That's when crews imploded Hammond Exchange Building near the Perimeter Mall.

The 236,000 square foot, six-story office building was built in 1980. It was demolished to make way for new development.

Watch the implosion

