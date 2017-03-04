Atlanta Hawks to honor veterans, active duty military at "Crown Courage" event

The Atlanta Hawks and Crown Royal have come together to honor military personnel with a first-of-its-kind premium seat experience on March 5. The “Crowning Courage” event will be held at 1 p.m. game against the Indiana Pacers.

Veterans and active duty troops will receive recognition from Hawks and Crown Royal executives at a private pregame brunch, as well as in-game acknowledgment, custom team apparel and courtside seats for themselves and a guest.

“We are honored to partner with Crown Royal to show our collective gratitude to our nation’s men and women in uniform,” said Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club CEO Steve Koonin. “We cannot repay our Veterans for the sacrifices they make for our country, but, thanks to the generosity of our courtside season ticket members, we are proud to offer them the best seats in the house as a token of our appreciation.”

Hawks season ticket members donated courtside seats with a value greater than $85,000 for the contest, ensuring a premium game experience for military members and their guests. Each veteran will receive a customized jersey displaying their name and military unit number.

“At Crown Royal, we recognize that generosity comes in many forms and are always striving to reward those who live generously,” said Jim Ruane, Crown Royal Brand Director. “There are certain people who go above and beyond to change the lives of others and to be able to honor some of these heroes through a special partnership with the Atlanta Hawks is truly special.”

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.