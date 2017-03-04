Gangs target minorities in Peachtree City burglaries

Peachtree City Police are investigating three home burglaries targeting minorities that all took place on the same day.

All of the victims are from countries in Asia and the Middle East, but police do not believe they are dealing with hate crimes.

They think the victims are being targeted because the gang members associate those ethnicities with people who keep large amounts of cash, jewelry, and gold in their houses.

According to officials, the burglaries were consistent with a crime pattern seen around the metro-Atlanta area and the nation. Police believe the thieves are foreign nationals, primarily from South America.

Crime patterns show that the teams work with two vehicles, usually occupied by 2-4 black or Hispanic males. The cars have been known to display out of state tags, to include Mississippi and Louisiana, or Georgia drive-out tags. Rental vehicles may also be used.

Police believe one set of criminals are dropped off near the target home where they ring or knock on the front door. Once the criminals confirm no one is home, entry is made by forcing a door or window on the rear of the residence.

One victim told CBS46 it is a tradition in his former country to give gifts of gold at weddings. That's what the burglars stole from him.

