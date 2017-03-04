Family displaced after fire rips through home

Police say they're looking for a man who broke into two Gwinnett Technical College police cars.More >
Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter will head to court Monday as he fights against a four-month ethics probe after calling state representative John Lewis a "racist pig" in a tweet earlier this year.More >
Police are searching for six suspects after a Sprint kiosk was robbed at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County.More >
A truck has overturned on Jimmy Carter Boulevard at the intersection with Lawrenceville Highway in Gwinnett County.More >
The Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia accused of having an improper relationship with a female student has posted bond.More >
Police say a mom had to force her way into her 16-year-old son's bedroom, which is where she found him and another male dead.More >
Police say a man was killed Monday after a fender bender on I-285 in DeKalb County, just east of downtown Atlanta.More >
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
Officials say an Atlanta high school student has died in a small plane crash in Puerto Rico on Saturday.More >
There are signs in DeKalb County that have a bold message encouraging people to slow down.More >
