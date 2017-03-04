Family displaced after fire rips through home

A Gwinnett family of five has been displaced after a fire ripped through their attic and the back of their home Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 100 block of Kings Court at 2:19 p.m.

Fire investigators believe the fire may have been sparked by an outdoor burn that spread to the deck and attic space.

An adult male occupant was evaluated at the scene and released by paramedics for a minor medical complaint unrelated to the fire. No other injuries were reported.

