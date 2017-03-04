White scores 40 to lead Syracuse past Georgia Tech 90-61

By JOHN KEKIS

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Andrew White scored a career-high 40 points, Tyus Battle added 22, and Syracuse beat Georgia Tech 90-61 on Saturday.

The regular-season finale was a huge game for both teams, and the Orange avenged a loss to the Yellow Jackets two weeks ago to pad its resume for the postseason.

Syracuse (18-13, 10-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) had lost four of five since reeling off five straight victories to resurrect its season, one of those setbacks 71-65 two weeks ago at Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech (17-14, 8-10) had split its last six games and was coming off a 61-52 win over Pittsburgh. The Yellow Jackets also defeated North Carolina, Notre Dame and Florida State for a resume very similar to Syracuse, which has four wins over ranked teams.

White also had a career-high eight 3-pointers, missing only once from long range, his barrage in the second half helping Syracuse pull away. The Orange finished 15 of 23 from beyond the arc against the fifth-most efficient defense in the country and tops in the ACC in field-goal percentage defense (40 percent).

Josh Okogie led Georgia Tech with 16 points, Quinton Stephens had 12, Tadric Jackson 11 and Ben Lammers 10.

