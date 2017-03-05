Several displaced after fire rips through townhouse complex

Several people are displaced after fire ripped through a townhouse complex before spreading to an adjacent home early Sunday morning.

The blaze broke out around 2:15 a.m. at the complex on the 200 block of Memorial Terrace in southeast Atlanta. The area is near I-20 and Memorial Avenue.

According to Cortez Stafford of the Atlanta Fire Department, crews arrived to heavy flames shooting out of the rear end of the structure. The fire also spread to an adjacent home.

Three townhouses and the adjacent home all sustained extensive damage.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

