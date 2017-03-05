Police search for man who rammed cruiser, abandons vehicle with toddler inside

Police are looking for a man who fled the scene of a traffic stop and later abandoned the vehicle, leaving a toddler inside.

The man was riding in the backseat when officers pulled the car over. A physical confrontation between the man and a female driver ensued and the woman got out of the vehicle, leaving her 13 month-old child inside.

The man took control of the vehicle and backed into a police cruiser before taking off. He eventually abandoned the vehicle with the child inside on Gun Club Road in northwest Atlanta.

He is still on the run.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available. The child and mother have been reunited.

