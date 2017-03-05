Clark Atlanta heads to NCAA tournament on 3-point shot with seconds to play

Chuka Eneh hit a three-pointer with just seconds to play as the Clark Atlanta Panthers held off Fort Valley State 64-62 to earn a berth in the NCAA Division II men's basketball tournament.

The Panthers forced 18 turnovers and fended off a last second shot to earn their fifth SIAC title and a trip to Valdosta for the NCAA South Regional where their opponent is yet to be determined.

Tim Sanders led all scorers with 18 points and Anthony Williams and Lawrance Triplett each added 13 for the Panthers, who improved to 21-11 with the win.

CAU won the game despite being out-rebounded by the Wildcats 49-33. The Panthers defense was the story of the game, holding FVSU to just 38 percent from the floor, including just 18 percent from beyond the arc. The Wildcats also turned the ball over 18 times.

Clark Atlanta heads into the tournament on a roll, winners of seven straight games. They last lost back on February 13 at Morehouse.

Fort Valley State finishes the season at 12-18.

