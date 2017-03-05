Men escape vehicle after driving into Murphey Candler Lake

Two men are lucky to be alive after they escaped through the sunroof of their vehicle after accidentally driving into Murphey Candler Lake in Brookhaven on Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle told police that his foot got stuck on the accelerator and he drove over a curb and into the lake. Both the driver and a passenger were able to get out through the sunroof and swam safely to shore.

The vehicle was fully submerged in the lake when emergency crews arrived.

Both men were unharmed.

