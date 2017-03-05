Discarded cigar leads to brush fire in Hall County

Hall County Fire Services were on the scene of a brush fire on Southview Trail. The cause of the fire has been determined to be from discarded cigar.

According to officials, the fire threatened four homes on the street.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found approximately ten acres involved.

The Georgia Forestry Commission was requested to assist with containment of the incident.

The main body of fire has been extinguished and Georgia Forestry personnel are plowing a break around the area of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

