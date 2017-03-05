Dead body found behind shopping center in Dalton

Dalton Police Department are investigating after a dead body was found behind a shopping center.

The body was found in a wooded area on Shugarg Road.

Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Colin Chavez Shropshire. He was last seen at the Cliffs Apartments Friday night.

A passerby spotted Shropshire in the creek between Academy Sports and the Home Deport around 1 p.m. Sunday.

At this time there are no arrests or suspects.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to called Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.