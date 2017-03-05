105 bodies found during construction project to be reburied

ATLANTA (AP) - University of Georgia officials say they will rebury the remains of 105 bodies discovered when expanding a building on the campus.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2mpMbhL) that construction to expand Baldwin Hall was temporarily halted after workers found grave sites in December 2015.

The grave sites were part of Old Athens Cemetery near Baldwin Hall. The area served as the official town cemetery for most of the 19th century.

Archaeologists from Southeastern Archaeological Services Inc. and UGA's Department of Anthropology exhumed the remains.

The remains will be reburied in Oconee Hill Cemetery during a public ceremony on March 20. UGA President Jere Morehead will speak at the ceremony.

