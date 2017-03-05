Decreasing clouds Monday, but rain is on the way

Clouds linger overnight Sunday and through the morning Monday. This will keep temperatures about 15 degrees warmer than Saturday night, in the upper 40s to low 50s.



These clouds gradually clear through the day Monday and we should see a good amount of sunshine tomorrow afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.



We remain dry through Tuesday morning, but a cold front brings us a line of showers through the day on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.