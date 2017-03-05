Body found behind apartment building in Jonesboro

Clayton County Police believe the cause of death of a man found behind an apartment building is natural causes.

Officers responded to the Ashwood Ridge Apartments in Jonesboro in reference to a report of a body laying behind a building, Saturday. When officers attempted to render aid to the victim it became clear that he was deceased and had been at this location for an extended amount of time.

Authorities say there were no signs of trauma to the body and they noticed victim was wearing socks commonly provided at hospitals and medical facilities.

Local area hospitals were contacted and it was discovered the victim had been a recent patient. Officers were advised that the male signed himself out against the advice of doctors on the previous evening (March 3, 2017).

The name of the victim is not being released due to an unsuccessful next of kin notification.

