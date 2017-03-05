Atlanta says goodbye to Georgia Dome with Monster Jam event - CBS46 News

By Kai Beech, CBS46 News Reporter
The Georgia Dome is closing its doors for good, Sunday.

The dome has been home to the Atlanta Falcons for more than two decades but with the new Mercedes-Benz stadium nearing completion, the dome is getting ready for demolition.

Thousands of people came out to see the Monster Jam truck rally and also say goodbye to a local landmark.

CBS46 reporter Kai Beech spoke with fans who say they are sad to see the dome go.

