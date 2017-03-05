Atlanta says goodbye to Georgia Dome with Monster Jam event

CBS46 spoke one-on-one with the family of a 6-year-old killed during a dog attack in Atlanta. They're reacting to recent changes in the city's animal control ordinance that deal with vicious and dangerous dogs.More >
Atlanta police say they're looking for a man accused of rape. Tovoris Gordon is accused of rape from May 2015.More >
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at a law enforcement forum in Atlanta Tuesday.More >
Tex McIver, the man indicted on murder charges in April for the death of his wife Dianne, plead guilty in court on Tuesday.More >
The Atlanta Community Food Bank has joined forces with a number of state partners to promote the Georgia Summer Meals program.More >
President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have had a series of heated exchanges in the last several weeks, after Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, a source close to Sessions told CNN Tuesday.More >
Police say a mom had to force her way into her 16-year-old son's bedroom, which is where she found him and another male dead.More >
Police are on the lookout for a man who charged a car in the Kroger parking lot on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta on Monday afternoon and then jumped on the car and kicked in the windshield.More >
Police say a man was killed Monday after a fender bender on I-285 in DeKalb County, just east of downtown Atlanta.More >
A Florida woman is feeling the heat on social media after allowing a small snake to bite her 1 year-old daughter and then post a video of it to Facebook.More >
