Bodies of elderly couple found in home following house fire

An elderly man and his wife died Sunday morning in a house fire that destroyed their home.

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Blue Ridge Gap in Clayton, Georgia.

Investigators believe the homeowners, Joseph Kneer, 71, and his wife Phyllis Kneer, 77, died in the fire. Their bodies were discovered in the rubble by firefighters and taken to a GBI crime laboratory for an autopsy and identification.

Officials say the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

