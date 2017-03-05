KKK a no-show at planned protest in Douglas County

Dozens of protesters and counter-protesters showed up at the Douglas County Courthouse for a planned visited from members of the North Mississippi White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

The group planned to protest the punishments of two people sentenced to prison for terrorizing African-Americans at a child's birthday party.

A judge sentenced Joel Torres and Kayla Norton six days ago for waving Confederate flags, guns, and yelling racial slurs as they rode in a truck in 2015.

Despite the absence of the KKK, verbal tensions turned into a rapid boil among the two groups.

Joel Torres is serving thirteen years in prison, while Kayla Norton was given a six year sentence. Once the duo is released from prison, they will be banned from Douglas County.

