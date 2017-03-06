Man recently released from hospital found dead at apartment complex

Man recently released from hospital found dead at apartment comp - CBS46 News

JONESBORO, GA (CBS46) -

A man police said checked himself out of the hospital against the advice of doctors was found dead outside an apartment complex.

Police said the victim, who is not being identified, had checked out of the hospital on March 3, against the advice of his doctors. Police found him deceased at the Ashwood Ridge Apartment complex the next day after someone notified them.

On finding the man was wearing socks commonly provided at hospitals and medical facilities, the police contacted area hospitals. They figured out the man had been a patient at a hospital but had signed himself out.

Police said he appears to have died of natural causes.

