Georgia Mosques threatened, advocacy group advises leaders to step up security

Gary Freedman, 73, was sentenced by a judge to 40 years with eight years to serve in the state prison system.More >
Gary Freedman, 73, was sentenced by a judge to 40 years with eight years to serve in the state prison system.More >
An Adairsville police officer was arrested after being accused of assaulting his wife. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Jeep Street in Calhoun.More >
An Adairsville police officer was arrested after being accused of assaulting his wife. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Jeep Street in Calhoun.More >
Police say a man was killed Monday after a fender bender on I-285 in DeKalb County, just east of downtown Atlanta.More >
Police say a man was killed Monday after a fender bender on I-285 in DeKalb County, just east of downtown Atlanta.More >
A 14-year-old girl has been found following an Amber Alert for her out of Gordon County.More >
A 14-year-old girl has been found following an Amber Alert for her out of Gordon County.More >
Atlanta police say they're looking for a man accused of rape. Tovoris Gordon is accused of rape from May 2015.More >
Atlanta police say they're looking for a man accused of rape. Tovoris Gordon is accused of rape from May 2015.More >
The Gwinnett County Ethics Board is recommending a public reprimand for embattled Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter.More >
The Gwinnett County Ethics Board is recommending a public reprimand for embattled Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who broke into two Gwinnett Technical College police cars.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who broke into two Gwinnett Technical College police cars.More >
Police are searching for six suspects after a Sprint kiosk was robbed at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County.More >
Police are searching for six suspects after a Sprint kiosk was robbed at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County.More >
A truck has overturned on Jimmy Carter Boulevard at the intersection with Lawrenceville Highway in Gwinnett County.More >
A truck has overturned on Jimmy Carter Boulevard at the intersection with Lawrenceville Highway in Gwinnett County.More >
The Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia accused of having an improper relationship with a female student has posted bond.More >
The Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia accused of having an improper relationship with a female student has posted bond.More >
President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have had a series of heated exchanges in the last several weeks, after Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, a source close to Sessions told CNN Tuesday.More >
President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have had a series of heated exchanges in the last several weeks, after Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, a source close to Sessions told CNN Tuesday.More >
A 9 year-old girl from metro Atlanta is on her way to stardom after blowing away the judges and wowing the crowd on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night.More >
A 9 year-old girl from metro Atlanta is on her way to stardom after blowing away the judges and wowing the crowd on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night.More >
Police are on the lookout for a man who charged a car in the Kroger parking lot on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta on Monday afternoon and then jumped on the car and kicked in the windshield.More >
Police are on the lookout for a man who charged a car in the Kroger parking lot on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta on Monday afternoon and then jumped on the car and kicked in the windshield.More >
Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.More >
Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.More >
Police say a mom had to force her way into her 16-year-old son's bedroom, which is where she found him and another male dead.More >
Police say a mom had to force her way into her 16-year-old son's bedroom, which is where she found him and another male dead.More >