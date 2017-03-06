Georgia Mosques threatened, advocacy group advises leaders to step up security

Georgia mosques have received threats, like this one, according to Georgia's chapter of CAIR. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Georgia's Muslim community is asking for stepped up security around their houses of worship after several mosques received threats.

The threats were part of a widespread e-mail campaign threatening attacks against American Muslims on March 15. Sunday, Georgia's chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called on leaders to improve their security in response.

"While the perpetrators are being sought, mosque leaders should do all they can to protect their houses of worship by working with local law enforcement authorities, installing security cameras and employing security officers during the daily prayers," Edward Mitchell, the executive director of CIAR-Georgia said.

Mitchell said the group hopes law enforcement is able to identify the people levying the threats.

In a letter sent to Greenview Madani Center in Lawrenceville, someone warns,"Death is waiting for you and your kind."

A picture below the words shows a person being beheaded with a "knife" that reads "Muslim Slayer".

Emails sent to a mosque in Norcross, as well as another Atlanta-area mosque not specifically named, warn of a widespread attack on Muslims as well as other minority groups.

CAIR said on Facebook the emails, with the subject line "YOUR ONE WARNING," stated in part, ". . .MUZLIMS MEXICANS BLACKS WE WILL HUNTED NATION WIDE UNTIL ARE ARE DEAD OR GONE. . .PLAN TO RUN OR DIE, THIS IS A KINDNESS THAT WE GIVE YOU ALL WARNING, TAKE IT AND GO.”

Similar threats were reportedly sent to mosques in Birmingham, Alabama, as well as New Jersey and Virginia.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.