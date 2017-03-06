Braves single-game tickets to go on sale, starting at $5

The Braves said they'll begin sale of single game tickets for the team's first season at SunTrust Park and, get this: tickets start at $5.

A press release sent Monday morning said tickets will go on sale Friday March 10 and start at $5, going up to $143. The team's first regular-season game at the new park will be on Friday, April 14, against the San Diego Padres.

The team says the price of tickets could increase as demand goes up.

"The sooner fans purchase single-game tickets, the lower the price they are able to lock in," the press release contends.

Parking at new stadium to change

The Braves also encouraged fans to change the way they park, with a new plan to get fans to purchase parking in advance.

The team has secured more than 11,000 parking spots, a drastic upgrade from the number they had available at Turner Field, where there were 9,000 more seats. However, the parking at Suntrust Park spreads out in all directions, different from the layout at Turner Field where most people parked in massive lots north of the stadium.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.