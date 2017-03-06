Police: Woman's ex-husband shoots, kills current boyfriend

One man is dead and another man is in police custody following a dispute over a woman in Athens.

According to police, Tony Curtis Foster Jr, 43, and Tommy Lee Morris, 53, got into a verbal dispute while drinking over a woman. Morris, the woman's ex-husband shot Foster several times with an assault style rifle.

Foster was pronounced dead upon arrival by officers. Morris was found hiding in the woods a short distance away from the scene.

Morris was arrested and transported to the Clark County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

