Atlanta residents urge lawmakers to stop Georgia Dome demolition

Local residents have started a petition to prevent the demolition of the Georgia Dome, which is scheduled to take place in mid-2017.

The Dome, which was completed in 1992, has a rich history as being the home of the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia State Panthers. It also hosted a number of NCAA Final Four Championship games and served as the temporary home of the Atlanta Hawks before the Phillips Arena was completed.

Atlanta residents are divided on the decision to close and replace it with the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The petition to counter its demolition, which has more than 500 supporters and is expected to be delivered to Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and Governor Nathan Deal, lists a few reasons to keep it open. For instance, it suggested that using it to continually host events over the next decade could be more cost efficient than demolishing it and making room for the planned parking deck and private hotel. (The last publicly ticketed event was on February 25, according to a Dome spokesman.)

Molly Woo, the leader behind the petition, is scheduled to speak to City Council on Monday, and said she plans to urge Mayor Reed to file an injunction to halt the demolition. Woo said she will also ask city leaders to offer to purchase the Dome from the state for $1 to keep the property.

Individual stadium seats have been going on sale for both the general public and season ticket holders. The sale, which ends March 10, offers authentic seats in black or red, costing $600 for a pair.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

