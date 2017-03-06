2 injured after pick-up truck slams into vehicle

Two people were transported to local hospitals following an accident involving a pick-up truck and another vehicle.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Humphries Road in DeKalb County.

Authorities say the pick-up truck slammed into the side of a Kia vehicle. The person inside the Kia had to be extricated by emergency crews.

The two victims taken to the hospital were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.