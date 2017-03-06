Mother arrested for injuring one child, molesting the other

Gainesville Police arrested a woman in Hall County for injuring one of her sons and engaging in sexual activity with the other.

Selena Delatorre, 22, allegedly beat her 2-year-old son with a phone charger cord, leaving multiple visible marks on his body. She was also charged for engaging in a sexual act with her 12-year-old son.

An investigation showed that between December of 2016 and February 2017, Delatorre left her children with a friend’s house.

Delatorre was originally from Indiana, and was arrested in Hall County on outstanding warrants.

She has been booked into the Hall County jail with charges of child molestation and first-degree child abandonment.