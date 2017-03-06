Mercedes-Benz recalls 345K cars due to overheating parts

Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 345,000 cars and SUVs across the country.

The German automaker said a starter part could overheat---causing a fire.

The recall covers certain models of the C-Class, E-Class, CLA cars, GLA and GLC SUVs.

Mercedes-Benz said the best way to tell if your car is involved in the recall is to input your car’s VIN number on its website, which is linked here.