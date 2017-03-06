Subway employee shoots would-be robber - CBS46 News

Subway employee shoots would-be robber

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ACWORTH, GA (CBS46) -

Acworth Police responded to a restaurant after a attempted robber was shot by an employee and fled the scene.

The incident occurred in the 3300 block of Acworth Oaks Drive.

The suspect, Deandre Antonio Yates, 20, entered the Subway restaurant and demanded money Monday morning. A maintenance worker on the scene accessed a personal firearm and shot Yates in the chest, who fled the scene on foot.

Police were dispatched to Kennesaw Urgent Care for a gunshot victim on Tuesday matching their description of the robber from the previous day.

Yates has been transferred to Kennestone Hospital for medical treatment and is now in custody of Cobb County's Sheriff's department.

The incident is still under investigation, and officers are asking anyone with information to call 770-974-1232.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Metro Atlanta girl wows crowd on "America's Got Talent"

    Metro Atlanta girl wows crowd on "America's Got Talent"

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:39 AM EDT2017-06-07 11:39:47 GMT
    Source: America's Got Talent InstagramSource: America's Got Talent Instagram

    A 9 year-old girl from metro Atlanta is on her way to stardom after blowing away the judges and wowing the crowd on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night. 

    More >

    A 9 year-old girl from metro Atlanta is on her way to stardom after blowing away the judges and wowing the crowd on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night. 

    More >

  • Trump and Sessions have had heated exchanges

    Trump and Sessions have had heated exchanges

    (AP file Photo/Alex Brandon). In this April 18, 2017 file photo Attorney General Jeff Sessions prepares to speak before a meeting of the Attorney General's Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Executive Comm...(AP file Photo/Alex Brandon). In this April 18, 2017 file photo Attorney General Jeff Sessions prepares to speak before a meeting of the Attorney General's Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Executive Comm...

    President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have had a series of heated exchanges in the last several weeks, after Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, a source close to Sessions told CNN Tuesday.

    More >

    President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have had a series of heated exchanges in the last several weeks, after Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, a source close to Sessions told CNN Tuesday.

    More >

  • Mom charged after boy's teeth pulled in Walmart restroom

    Mom charged after boy's teeth pulled in Walmart restroom

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:34 AM EDT2017-06-07 08:34:13 GMT
    Interior of Wal-Mart store, close-up of shopping cart in aisle. (Credit: Ferre' Dollar/CNN)Interior of Wal-Mart store, close-up of shopping cart in aisle. (Credit: Ferre' Dollar/CNN)

    Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

    More >

    Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

    More >
    •   