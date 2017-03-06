Subway employee shoots would-be robber

Acworth Police responded to a restaurant after a attempted robber was shot by an employee and fled the scene.

The incident occurred in the 3300 block of Acworth Oaks Drive.

The suspect, Deandre Antonio Yates, 20, entered the Subway restaurant and demanded money Monday morning. A maintenance worker on the scene accessed a personal firearm and shot Yates in the chest, who fled the scene on foot.

Police were dispatched to Kennesaw Urgent Care for a gunshot victim on Tuesday matching their description of the robber from the previous day.

Yates has been transferred to Kennestone Hospital for medical treatment and is now in custody of Cobb County's Sheriff's department.

The incident is still under investigation, and officers are asking anyone with information to call 770-974-1232.

