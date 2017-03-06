City of Atlanta stands behind second-chance employment policies

Fans across the world are remembering global musical icon Prince, who would've turned 58 years-old Wednesday.More >
Fans across the world are remembering global musical icon Prince, who would've turned 58 years-old Wednesday.More >
An airline passenger was bitten repeatedly in the face by a dog that was allowed on the plane to provide emotional support to another passenger.More >
An airline passenger was bitten repeatedly in the face by a dog that was allowed on the plane to provide emotional support to another passenger.More >
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at a law enforcement forum in Atlanta Tuesday.More >
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at a law enforcement forum in Atlanta Tuesday.More >
After the Fulton County Tax Assessors’ Office issued assessment notices to more than 320,000 properties, many property owners across Fulton County saw significant valuation increases.More >
After the Fulton County Tax Assessors’ Office issued assessment notices to more than 320,000 properties, many property owners across Fulton County saw significant valuation increases, in line with market trends.More >
CBS46 spoke one-on-one with the family of a 6-year-old killed during a dog attack in Atlanta. They're reacting to recent changes in the city's animal control ordinance that deal with vicious and dangerous dogs.More >
CBS46 spoke one-on-one with the family of a 6-year-old killed during a dog attack in Atlanta. They're reacting to recent changes in the city's animal control ordinance that deal with vicious and dangerous dogs.More >
A 9 year-old girl from metro Atlanta is on her way to stardom after blowing away the judges and wowing the crowd on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night.More >
A 9 year-old girl from metro Atlanta is on her way to stardom after blowing away the judges and wowing the crowd on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night.More >
President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have had a series of heated exchanges in the last several weeks, after Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, a source close to Sessions told CNN Tuesday.More >
President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have had a series of heated exchanges in the last several weeks, after Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, a source close to Sessions told CNN Tuesday.More >
Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.More >
Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.More >
Police are on the lookout for a man who charged a car in the Kroger parking lot on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta on Monday afternoon and then jumped on the car and kicked in the windshield.More >
Police are on the lookout for a man who charged a car in the Kroger parking lot on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta on Monday afternoon and then jumped on the car and kicked in the windshield.More >
Sometimes, you’re out of coffee. That’s a bad way to start the day. Sometimes, you are late to work. That’s a worse way to start the day. Sometimes, you find a snake in your toilet. That’s the absolute worst!More >
Sometimes, you’re out of coffee. That’s a bad way to start the day. Sometimes, you are late to work. That’s a worse way to start the day. Sometimes, you find a snake in your toilet. That’s the absolute worst!More >