Kroger armed robbery suspect arrested after chase

A man is now custody after police say he robbed a Kroger store in Fayetteville and fled the scene. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Banks Crossing.

According to officials, a male approximately 50-60 years of age, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a gray toboggan walked up to the service desk and demanded money from the register. The clerk gave the man the money and he fled on foot out into the parking lot.

Witnesses were able to provide a vehicle description of the car the man entered as a gray Dodge Avenger.

A Fayetteville detective spotted the vehicle on GA Hwy 138 in Clayton County and began following the vehicle. The vehicle exited at Flat Shoals Rd and eventually crashed in a neighborhood in Fulton County.

The suspect fled on foot but was apprehended by Fayetteville detectives and Fulton County police officers.

The suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Leslie Darnell Byrd. He is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail on one count of armed robbery.

Fayetteville Police are still investigating the incident and the possibility that the suspect may have been involved in other robberies.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.