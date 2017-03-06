Waffle House co-founder passes away at 97

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Joseph (Joe) Wilson Rogers, Sr., the co-founder of the Waffle House restaurants. He passed away Friday, March 3, 2017 at the age of 97.

Rogers began his restaurant career at a Toddle House in New Haven, CT., where he learned the art of short-order cooking and honed his customer service skills.

When he moved to the Atlanta area, he moved into Avondale Estates. Rogers and his neighbor Tom Forkner, a real estate professional, became business partners and opened the first Waffle House in Avondale Estates on Labor Day 1955.

There are close to 400 Waffle House restaurants in Georgia alone with more than 40,000 Waffle House associates across the country.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held Wednesday, March 8, at 1:30 pm at the Georgia Tech Hotel & Conference Center.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Giving Kitchen, which provides assistance to Atlanta area restaurant workers (thegivingkitchen.org), or the Ida Cason Callaway Foundation (callawaygardens.com).

