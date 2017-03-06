Waffle House co-founder passes away at 97 - CBS46 News

Waffle House co-founder passes away at 97

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Joseph (Joe) Wilson Rogers, Sr | Source: Waffle House Joseph (Joe) Wilson Rogers, Sr | Source: Waffle House
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Joseph (Joe) Wilson Rogers, Sr., the co-founder of the Waffle House restaurants. He passed away Friday, March 3, 2017 at the age of 97.

Rogers began his restaurant career at a Toddle House in New Haven, CT., where he learned the art of short-order cooking and honed his customer service skills. 

When he moved to the Atlanta area, he moved into Avondale Estates. Rogers and his neighbor Tom Forkner, a real estate professional, became business partners and opened the first Waffle House in Avondale Estates on Labor Day 1955.

There are close to 400 Waffle House restaurants in Georgia alone with more than 40,000 Waffle House associates across the country.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held Wednesday, March 8, at 1:30 pm at the Georgia Tech Hotel & Conference Center.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Giving Kitchen, which provides assistance to Atlanta area restaurant workers (thegivingkitchen.org), or the Ida Cason Callaway Foundation (callawaygardens.com).

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Metro Atlanta girl wows crowd on "America's Got Talent"

    Metro Atlanta girl wows crowd on "America's Got Talent"

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:39 AM EDT2017-06-07 11:39:47 GMT
    Source: America's Got Talent InstagramSource: America's Got Talent Instagram

    A 9 year-old girl from metro Atlanta is on her way to stardom after blowing away the judges and wowing the crowd on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night. 

    More >

    A 9 year-old girl from metro Atlanta is on her way to stardom after blowing away the judges and wowing the crowd on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night. 

    More >

  • Trump and Sessions have had heated exchanges

    Trump and Sessions have had heated exchanges

    (AP file Photo/Alex Brandon). In this April 18, 2017 file photo Attorney General Jeff Sessions prepares to speak before a meeting of the Attorney General's Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Executive Comm...(AP file Photo/Alex Brandon). In this April 18, 2017 file photo Attorney General Jeff Sessions prepares to speak before a meeting of the Attorney General's Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Executive Comm...

    President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have had a series of heated exchanges in the last several weeks, after Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, a source close to Sessions told CNN Tuesday.

    More >

    President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have had a series of heated exchanges in the last several weeks, after Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, a source close to Sessions told CNN Tuesday.

    More >

  • Man jumps onto woman's vehicle, stomps out windshield

    Man jumps onto woman's vehicle, stomps out windshield

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:26:20 GMT
    Source: Screen grab of video on TwitterSource: Screen grab of video on Twitter

    Police are on the lookout for a man who charged a car in the Kroger parking lot on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta on Monday afternoon and then jumped on the car and kicked in the windshield.

    More >

    Police are on the lookout for a man who charged a car in the Kroger parking lot on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta on Monday afternoon and then jumped on the car and kicked in the windshield.

    More >
    •   