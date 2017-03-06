Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer in Marietta parking lo - CBS46 News

Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer in Marietta parking lot

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police say a man was hit and killed by the driver of a tractor-trailer while walking in a parking lot on Monday morning.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. in the 1800 block of Roswell Road in Marietta.

Police initially couldn't identify the victim due to the extent of his injuries, but he was later identified as 66-year-old Stephen Snook, of Marietta. 

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as 54-year-old Pierre Poteau, of Lawrenceville.

Police say no charged have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved 

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Metro Atlanta girl wows crowd on "America's Got Talent"

    Metro Atlanta girl wows crowd on "America's Got Talent"

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:39 AM EDT2017-06-07 11:39:47 GMT
    Source: America's Got Talent InstagramSource: America's Got Talent Instagram

    A 9 year-old girl from metro Atlanta is on her way to stardom after blowing away the judges and wowing the crowd on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night. 

    More >

    A 9 year-old girl from metro Atlanta is on her way to stardom after blowing away the judges and wowing the crowd on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night. 

    More >

  • Trump and Sessions have had heated exchanges

    Trump and Sessions have had heated exchanges

    (AP file Photo/Alex Brandon). In this April 18, 2017 file photo Attorney General Jeff Sessions prepares to speak before a meeting of the Attorney General's Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Executive Comm...(AP file Photo/Alex Brandon). In this April 18, 2017 file photo Attorney General Jeff Sessions prepares to speak before a meeting of the Attorney General's Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Executive Comm...

    President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have had a series of heated exchanges in the last several weeks, after Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, a source close to Sessions told CNN Tuesday.

    More >

    President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have had a series of heated exchanges in the last several weeks, after Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, a source close to Sessions told CNN Tuesday.

    More >

  • Mom charged after boy's teeth pulled in Walmart restroom

    Mom charged after boy's teeth pulled in Walmart restroom

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:34 AM EDT2017-06-07 08:34:13 GMT
    Interior of Wal-Mart store, close-up of shopping cart in aisle. (Credit: Ferre' Dollar/CNN)Interior of Wal-Mart store, close-up of shopping cart in aisle. (Credit: Ferre' Dollar/CNN)

    Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

    More >

    Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

    More >
    •   