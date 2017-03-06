Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer in Marietta parking lot

Police say a man was hit and killed by the driver of a tractor-trailer while walking in a parking lot on Monday morning.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. in the 1800 block of Roswell Road in Marietta.

Police initially couldn't identify the victim due to the extent of his injuries, but he was later identified as 66-year-old Stephen Snook, of Marietta.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as 54-year-old Pierre Poteau, of Lawrenceville.

Police say no charged have been filed at this time.

