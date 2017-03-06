Man charged in Augusta hotel stabbing

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing outside an Augusta hotel.

According to a statement from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Maximillion Sharks Childs was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during a crime.

Deputies responded at about 3 a.m. Sunday to a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of the Gordon Highway Inn. Childs allegedly stabbed another man in the back while the two were arguing about a woman.

Authorities say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

It's unclear if Childs has an attorney.

