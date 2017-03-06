Chase suspect strikes pregnant woman's vehicle, kills unborn chi - CBS46 News

Chase suspect strikes pregnant woman's vehicle, kills unborn child

By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Barrow County Sheriff's Office Source: Barrow County Sheriff's Office
BARROW COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A police chase in Barrow County that lead to a crash involving two other vehicles caused a female victim to lose her unborn child.

Barrow County Sheriff's deputies arrived at a gas station on Atlanta Highway in reference to a report of a person in the parking lot having felony warrants.

A deputy asked Aubrey Arnold, 36, to step out of the vehicle but he instead drove off, striking the deputy with the side of his truck.  A police pursuit was initiated.

During the pursuit, Arnold struck Nichole Faith Allen, 27, head on just east of Highway 211 NE on Highway 82. Allen was pregnant and loss her unborn child due to her injuries.

The suspect was ejected from his vehicle during the crash.

Arnold and Allen both were transported to Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment. 

Charges pending for Arnold include, but not limited to, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, feticide by vehicle, DUI, and multiple traffic violations.

The Deputy who was struck by his vehicle did not sustain any serious injuries. 

Allen  is currently in custody and will be taken to the detention center as soon as he is released from the hospital.

