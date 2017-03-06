Man shot in leg in Bartow County

Police say a man was found shot in the leg in Bartow County on Sunday.

Authorities responded to Stonehaven Circle off Felton Road just after 5 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots.

When they saw that the 18-year-old man was shot, he was taken to the hospital.

Police did not say what led to the shooing, but did say they don't believe it's a random act.

