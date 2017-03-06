3 homes impacted by fire in Flowery Branch

Three homes were impacted by a fire in Flowery Branch on Monday.

A 2,000 sq. ft. home caught fire in the 5800 block of Bridgeport Court, according to a spokesperson with Hall County Fire Services.

There was a heavy fire coming from the second floor and attack of the home, according to the spokesperson.

Officials say two other homes also received moderate damage on the sides facing the home that caught fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

