3 homes impacted by fire in Flowery Branch - CBS46 News

3 homes impacted by fire in Flowery Branch

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Hall County Fire Services) (Source: Hall County Fire Services)
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA (CBS46) -

Three homes were impacted by a fire in Flowery Branch on Monday.

A 2,000 sq. ft. home caught fire in the 5800 block of Bridgeport Court, according to a spokesperson with Hall County Fire Services.

There was a heavy fire coming from the second floor and attack of the home, according to the spokesperson.

Officials say two other homes also received moderate damage on the sides facing the home that caught fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Metro Atlanta girl wows crowd on "America's Got Talent"

    Metro Atlanta girl wows crowd on "America's Got Talent"

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:39 AM EDT2017-06-07 11:39:47 GMT
    Source: America's Got Talent InstagramSource: America's Got Talent Instagram

    A 9 year-old girl from metro Atlanta is on her way to stardom after blowing away the judges and wowing the crowd on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night. 

    More >

    A 9 year-old girl from metro Atlanta is on her way to stardom after blowing away the judges and wowing the crowd on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night. 

    More >

  • Trump and Sessions have had heated exchanges

    Trump and Sessions have had heated exchanges

    (AP file Photo/Alex Brandon). In this April 18, 2017 file photo Attorney General Jeff Sessions prepares to speak before a meeting of the Attorney General's Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Executive Comm...(AP file Photo/Alex Brandon). In this April 18, 2017 file photo Attorney General Jeff Sessions prepares to speak before a meeting of the Attorney General's Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Executive Comm...

    President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have had a series of heated exchanges in the last several weeks, after Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, a source close to Sessions told CNN Tuesday.

    More >

    President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have had a series of heated exchanges in the last several weeks, after Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, a source close to Sessions told CNN Tuesday.

    More >

  • Mom charged after boy's teeth pulled in Walmart restroom

    Mom charged after boy's teeth pulled in Walmart restroom

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:34 AM EDT2017-06-07 08:34:13 GMT
    Interior of Wal-Mart store, close-up of shopping cart in aisle. (Credit: Ferre' Dollar/CNN)Interior of Wal-Mart store, close-up of shopping cart in aisle. (Credit: Ferre' Dollar/CNN)

    Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

    More >

    Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

    More >
    •   