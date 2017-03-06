Atlanta takes part in Smart Cities Initiative

Tim Rasmussen drives around Atlanta a lot dealing with traffic.

"Honestly anything that helps is welcomed by me right now especially rush hour wise," Rasmussen said.

What might help is something Atlanta is taking part in. The Smart City Initiative means all these cities can share ideas and possible traffic solutions that may work in other areas.

"Transportation and mobility by far is the number one issue every city is faced with and smart city technology is really paving the way to move the needle there," Atlanta Chief Information Officer Samir Saini said.

He describes what some smart technology could allow the city to do.

"The ability for us to actually change the timing of the signals on our lights to align with near real time traffic flow conditions," Saini said.

There can also be the use of camera systems to track and record data of cars, speed, and turns.

Some people have raised privacy concerns. Saini says the city is addressing that.

"Very clear about not capturing any and storing any personally identifiable information about our citizens," Saini said.

Drivers are hoping the right information is gathered and used to improve traffic in Atlanta.

"Everybody's got a smart phones now and everyone uses GPS to get around so yeah definitely if we can incorporate our lights and stuff like that into it then yes whatever it takes to help works for me," Rasmussen said.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.