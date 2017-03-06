Board of Education approves turnaround plan for Atlanta Public S - CBS46 News

Board of Education approves turnaround plan for Atlanta Public Schools

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The Atlanta Board of Education met Monday to vote on Superintendent Meria Carstarphen's turnaround plan. They voted 7-2 to approve the changes recommended by Carstarphen.

The plan calls for some schools to close and the students to merge into other schools. It's a divisive issue that has many parents fighting it down to the very last vote.

This is the latest move in a plan to turn around the district and address shrinking enrollment.

In the 42 page plan, CBS46 found the following main points up for discussion:

  • Superintendent Carstarphen wants to hire charter school groups to manage five schools
  • Superintendent Carstarphen wants to close three other schools including some that are already doing well by Atlanta standards
  • Millions of dollars will be poured into low-performing schools to hire tutors, train teachers, and possibly extend the school day or year

CBS46 learned enrollment for APS in 2005  was 47,196 students compared to 53,959 students enrolled in Atlanta Public Schools this school year. Next year, the district is projected to have about 54,000 students enrolled. While the number is growing, it is still about half of what the school system was built to handle.

To view a breakdown of the turnaround plan, click here.

