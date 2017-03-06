Judge issues warrant for notorious career criminal Doris Payne - CBS46 News

Judge issues warrant for notorious career criminal Doris Payne

Posted:
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A DeKalb County judge has issued a warrant for alleged jewelry thief Doris Payne. Payne failed to appear in court for her arraignment on theft charges, Monday.

The 86-year-old is accused of stealing necklaces from a store in Perimeter Mall.

Payne's attorney told the judge she was home on bed rest and too weak to appear in court. The judge in return said there was no evidence that Payne had surgery or any medical procedure.

Payne has similar charges in Fulton County for a 2015 incident where she allegedly swiped a pair of earrings.

