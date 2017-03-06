2 pilots safety ejected during training in south Georgia

Officials say two pilots safety ejected from an aircraft during training in south Georgia on Monday.

The pilots were ejected from an A-29A Super Tucano aircraft during routine training in Homersville, according to a spokesperson with Moody Air Force Base.

Homersville is about 240 miles southeast of Atlanta and about 30 miles east Moody Air Force Base.

The pilots were evaluated for injuries and the incident remains under investigation, according to the spokesperson.

