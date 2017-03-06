Uber driver says she was harassed after rider thought she was Mu - CBS46 News

Uber driver says she was harassed after rider thought she was Muslim

One woman driving for Uber said she feared for her life after picking up an irate passenger this weekend. She said a man hurled insults at her and other passengers in the car. Some of them were racially charged.

Jasmine Coer drives for Uber full-time but she said she’s not sure she’ll ever drive again after an encounter on Saturday morning. She said she picked up Daniel Pollack from Atlantic Station around 2 a.m.

"It was just a very aggressive ride," she said.

Coer said Pollack mistook her for a Muslim woman because she was wearing a head wrap.

"This isn't a Muslim headdress, this is just my fashion choice," she said. "Sometimes I choose to keep my head wrapped."

Two other passengers were also in the car because it was a pool ride. Coer said Pollack was also aggressive toward them, yelling obscenities.

It was so bad, Coer says, that the passengers asked to be let out before they made it to their destination. Coer had enough and told Pollack to also get out of her car.

"He looks at me and I'm like, 'sir get out of my car. I'm calling the cops,' and he goes 'I'm white. I'm a white attorney and you're black.'

Pollack was arrested for disorderly conduct. But before his booking, CBS46 learned that he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital because he told police his arms and knees were hurting.

"Although I may not be Muslim, I feel for that community," Coer said. "Because to be attacked or targeted for your beliefs, or your practices and your headresses, that’s very sad."

CBS46 tracked Pollack down. He told Coer he was an attorney from New York. Now, his Linkedin profile says he’s the president of Callidus Communications, a small PR firm. When asked about the incident, he said he had no comment.

Uber investigated the incident and sent CBS46 the following statement:

What our partner experienced is totally unacceptable. As our Community Guidelines make clear, we have zero-tolerance for any discrimination. This rider has been banned from Uber.

