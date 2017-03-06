DeKalb County officer arrested, accused of stealing money from crime scene

A DeKalb County police officer was arrested and is off the job after being accused of stealing money from a crime scene.

A spokesperson with DeKalb County police say Officer Ajamia Guyton was assigned to secure a scene until a search warrant arrived following a forced entry call in Lithonia on March 4.

Police say Guyton was supposed to secure suspected narcotics, firearms and money at the scene, but when detectives returned with the warrant, they noticed items were moved.

After an investigation, police say Guyton was arrested and $231 of money from the scene was recovered.

“It’s very upsetting to me when an officer crosses that line, but what I do take great pride in is that our own officers recognized the wrongdoing, initiated the investigation and made the arrest of someone undeserving to wear the badge,” Chief James Conroy said.

Guyton was charged with theft-by-taking, tampering with evidence and violation of oath of office. Police say he resigned immediately during the investigation.

He started working with the department in December 2015.

