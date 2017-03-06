Atlanta United addressing anti-gay chant at first match

By CHARLES ODUM

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta United says it is "taking measures internally" to address an anti-gay chant used by some fans attending the team's first Major League Soccer match.

United spokesman Winkler said Monday the team was aware of the chant during Sunday night's 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls. In a statement to The Associated Press, the team said "inappropriate chants have no place in our matches" and fans participating in those chants will be removed from games.

Some fans complained about Atlanta fans chanting a Spanish word at New York players that is an offensive term for a male prostitute.

Atlanta drew a sellout crowd of 55,297 for its first MLS game. The team made announcements before the game asking fans to avoid abusive behavior.

