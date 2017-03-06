Official expects low turnout for vote on $862M in Cobb school sp - CBS46 News

Official expects low turnout for vote on $862M in Cobb school spending

Posted: Updated:
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A special election to extend Cobb County's one cent sales tax to fund educational projects is slated for March 21, and the results figure to impact every school community in the county.

"It affects every single person that owns property, has children," said Frank Wigington, a volunteer advocate for the Education SPLOST (special purpose local option sales tax).  "I can't stress how important it is for the schools to have this one cent."

The challenge of raising voter awareness of the issue has, to this point, been a steep hill to climb, according to Wigington.

"If I had to bet my house I would bet no more than 8 percent (of Cobb County residents) would turn out for this vote," he said.

The tax, which Cobb County residents have been paying since 1998, would provide $862 million in funding for school projects, improvements and maintenance.  Early voting has already begun at the Cobb County Elections board.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

