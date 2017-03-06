2 vehicles, lawnmower set on fire in Buford

Fire officials say they're looking for whoever is responsible for setting two vehicles and a lawnmower on fire in Buford late Sunday.

The fire occurred around 10:45 p.m. at a home on Stonehedge Drive.

Someone used an accelerant to ignite three separate fires outside the home, according to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Fire Department.

Officials say the two vehicles were a total loss and the mower was also destroyed.

If you have any information about the arson, you're asked to call investigators at (678) 518-4890.

