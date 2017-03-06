House GOP releases bill replacing Obama health care overhaul - CBS46 News

House GOP releases bill replacing Obama health care overhaul

Posted: Updated:
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
WASHINGTON (AP) -

House Republicans have released their long-awaited bill dismantling much of former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. The measure would roll back the government's health care role and is expected to result in fewer people having insurance coverage.

House committees planned votes on the legislation Wednesday. That will launch perhaps the year's defining battle in Congress, and GOP success is by no means assured because of internal divisions.

The plan would repeal the law's fines on people who don't purchase health insurance. Instead of the statute's income-based premium subsidies, people would get tax credits based on age. The subsidies would phase out for higher-earning people.

Obama's expansion of Medicaid to more lower-income people would continue until 2020. The bill would eventually change how the federal government helps finance that program.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Metro Atlanta girl wows crowd on "America's Got Talent"

    Metro Atlanta girl wows crowd on "America's Got Talent"

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:39 AM EDT2017-06-07 11:39:47 GMT
    Source: America's Got Talent InstagramSource: America's Got Talent Instagram

    A 9 year-old girl from metro Atlanta is on her way to stardom after blowing away the judges and wowing the crowd on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night. 

    More >

    A 9 year-old girl from metro Atlanta is on her way to stardom after blowing away the judges and wowing the crowd on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night. 

    More >

  • Trump and Sessions have had heated exchanges

    Trump and Sessions have had heated exchanges

    (AP file Photo/Alex Brandon). In this April 18, 2017 file photo Attorney General Jeff Sessions prepares to speak before a meeting of the Attorney General's Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Executive Comm...(AP file Photo/Alex Brandon). In this April 18, 2017 file photo Attorney General Jeff Sessions prepares to speak before a meeting of the Attorney General's Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Executive Comm...

    President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have had a series of heated exchanges in the last several weeks, after Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, a source close to Sessions told CNN Tuesday.

    More >

    President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have had a series of heated exchanges in the last several weeks, after Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, a source close to Sessions told CNN Tuesday.

    More >

  • Mom charged after boy's teeth pulled in Walmart restroom

    Mom charged after boy's teeth pulled in Walmart restroom

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:34 AM EDT2017-06-07 08:34:13 GMT
    Interior of Wal-Mart store, close-up of shopping cart in aisle. (Credit: Ferre' Dollar/CNN)Interior of Wal-Mart store, close-up of shopping cart in aisle. (Credit: Ferre' Dollar/CNN)

    Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

    More >

    Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

    More >
    •   